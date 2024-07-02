Tolerance.ca
Inside Lebanon’s Military Court: No place for civilians

By Amnesty International
As I stood in front of the Military Court on 16 December 2022, I felt a mixture of bravery and fear. I felt brave, because I had made a formal request to the Military to attend this court session, and fearful, as I didn't receive approval but decided to show up anyway and request it […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
