Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

American authoritarianism has a long history. What can it tell us about Trump and the battle for America’s soul?

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Trump and the movement behind him is both new and old. Times are unprecedented but also, to historians of America, frighteningly familiar. Nick Bryant’s book excavates that history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First an autism diagnosis then a clinician’s office – how the evidence supports a different approach for families
~ Cambodia: Conviction of youth activists a further blow to Cambodia’s environmental movement
~ South Sudan’s Authorities Show Their Aversion to Criticism Yet Again
~ UN Should Ensure Continued Scrutiny of Rights Crisis in Eritrea
~ Cambodia: Environmental Activists Sentenced to 6 to 8 Years
~ Can you drink your fruit and vegetables? How does juice compare to the whole food?
~ With its nuclear energy policy, Peter Dutton seems to have forgotten the Liberal Party’s core beliefs
~ ‘Not just as we are, but as we have been and as we will be’: the time-warping brilliance of Australian artist Julie Rrap
~ Give way: 5 reasons why the government should slow down on raising speed limits
~ Australia’s ‘carbon budget’ may blow out by 40% under the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan – and that’s the best-case scenario
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter