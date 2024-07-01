Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s ‘carbon budget’ may blow out by 40% under the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan – and that’s the best-case scenario

By Sven Teske, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
The Coalition’s pledge to build seven nuclear reactors poses serious questions about whether this nation can meet its international climate obligations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
