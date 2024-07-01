More than half of Australian young people are using strangulation during sex: new research
By Heather Douglas, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Leah Sharman, ARC DECRA Fellow, The University of Queensland
Robin Fitzgerald, Associate Professor in Criminology, The University of Queensland
A survey of thousands of young people has revealed choking during intercourse is more common than not. A third of people said they were first made aware of the practice as teenagers.
