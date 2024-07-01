If the NZ government wants to improve student outcomes, it needs to invest more in school-based healthcare
By Sarah Williams, Senior Lecturer (Nursing), School of Clinical Sciences, Auckland University of Technology
Leon Benade, Professor in the School of Education of Edith Cowan University (ECU), Perth, WA, Edith Cowan University
NZ’s teachers say they want to help students but they can’t do it all. And many feel like they are being stretched to support their students’ mental and physical health well in the classroom.
- Monday, July 1st 2024