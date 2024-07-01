Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities must immediately repeal repressive new criminal laws

By Amnesty International
As three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinayam (BSA), come into effect today replacing three British-era laws in India, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India said: “The provisions of the amendments to and overhaul of the criminal laws in India would have […] The post India: Authorities must immediately repeal repressive new criminal laws appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
