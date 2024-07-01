Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two reasons I’m sceptical about psychedelic science

By Michiel van Elk, Associate Professor, Cognitive Psychology, Leiden University
Since I was young, I have been intrigued by altered states of consciousness, such as out-of-body experiences, paranormal phenomena and religious visions. I studied psychology and neuroscience to gain a better understanding of how these experiences come about. And in my scientific career, I have focused on the question of why some people are more prone to having these experiences than others.

Naturally, when I came across psychedelic science a couple of years ago, this field also sparked my academic interest. Here was an opportunity to study people who had a psychedelic experience and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
