Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why politicians may find it hard to understand ordinary voters

By Emma Otterski, Teaching Fellow in Philosophy, Trinity College Dublin
The 2024 election has seen party leaders strain to present themselves as being in touch with the struggles ordinary people are facing in the cost of living crisis. And yet they don’t appear to be convincing anyone.

In truth, if political leaders seem lacking in understanding of what is happening to ordinary citizens, it may be because they are. Research in social cognition – how we understand other people – suggests that having power and status affects our ability to interpret others and understand their lives.

This is significant – in the UK, politicians tend to come…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
