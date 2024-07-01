Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s next after Supreme Court curbs regulatory power: More focus on laws’ wording, less on their goals

By Robin Kundis Craig, Professor of Law, University of Kansas
A widely anticipated Supreme Court ruling will sharply limit federal agencies’ power to interpret the laws that they execute and decide how best to carry them out.The Conversation


