Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As student visa fees jump to $1,600, Australia is refusing more applications than ever

By Sam Hoang, Research Officer, Centre for International Research on Education Systems, Victoria University
Peter Hurley, Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
On Monday, the federal government more than doubled the application fee for international student visas. The move is effective immediately and sees the non-refundable fee jump from A$710 to $1,600.

The surprise news comes as part of a broader effort to rein in record-breaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Looking for Indigenous history? ‘Shekon Neechie’ website recentres Indigenous perspectives
~ Is Putin drawing inspiration from Stalin’s military purge? Despite parallels, probably not
~ The growing influence of virtual gaming platforms like Roblox on how we interact online
~ The ‘tax-free trap’: How a simple phrase skews Canadians’ savings choices
~ The findings of UK birth trauma inquiry show that change is long overdue – here’s what needs to happen now
~ Left-behind communities need more than devolution – they need central and local government to actually care
~ Honey bees vote to decide on nest sites – why we should listen
~ Euro 2024: why the host nation is required to protect the human rights of football fans
~ What roadies actually do – and why they’re indispensable to live music
~ Labour and the Conservatives both plan to boost childcare by relying on the private sector
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter