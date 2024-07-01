As student visa fees jump to $1,600, Australia is refusing more applications than ever
By Sam Hoang, Research Officer, Centre for International Research on Education Systems, Victoria University
Peter Hurley, Director, Mitchell Institute, Victoria University
On Monday, the federal government more than doubled the application fee for international student visas. The move is effective immediately and sees the non-refundable fee jump from A$710 to $1,600.
The surprise news comes as part of a broader effort to rein in record-breaking…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 1st 2024