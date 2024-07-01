Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Massacre Trial Awaits Landmark Verdict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims and their families of crimes committed during Guinea’s 2009 stadium massacre line up to enter a courthouse in Conakry, Guinea on September 28, 2022 the first day of the trial of those accused of being responsible. © 2022 Elise Keppler/Human Rights Watch (Brussels) – Judges are set to deliberate on a verdict in a landmark domestic trial in Guinea for gross human rights abuses committed by government security forces in 2009, Human Rights Watch said today. The closing arguments of all parties in the trial concluded on June 26, 2024. The judges…


