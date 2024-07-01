Tolerance.ca
How often should you really weigh yourself?

By Nick Fuller, Charles Perkins Centre Research Program Leader, University of Sydney
Few topics are more debated in health than the value of the humble bathroom scale. Some experts advocate daily self-weigh-ins to promote accountability for weight management, particularly when we’re following a diet and exercise program to lose weight.

Others suggest ditching self-weigh-ins altogether, arguing they can trigger negative psychological responses and unhealthy behaviours when we don’t like, or understand, the number we see on the scale.

Many, like me, recommend using scales…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
