We mapped the entire bilby genome – and now we can use poo to save Australia’s ‘Easter bunny’ from extinction
By Carolyn Hogg, Deputy Director, Sydney Environment Institute; Co-Lead Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group, University of Sydney
Katherine Belov, Professor of Comparative Genomics, University of Sydney
We’ve just published the largest ever marsupial genome – all 3.6 billion pieces of it. Together with Indigenous rangers, we’re applying two-way science to better protect bilbies.
- Sunday, June 30, 2024