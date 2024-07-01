Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: 2 Years on, No Justice in Autonomous Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Twenty-two defendants, including blogger and lawyer Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, listen to the verdict in their trial on charges related to the July 2022 protests in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, at a court in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on January 31, 2023. © 2023 Uzbekistan Supreme Court / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Berlin, July 1, 2024) – Uzbekistan authorities have increasingly cracked down on calls for independence in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan since protests broke out there two years ago, Human Rights Watch said today.But Uzbekistan…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/Palestine: All Victims Have Right to Reparation for Abuses
~ How often should you really weigh yourself?
~ We mapped the entire bilby genome – and now we can use poo to save Australia’s ‘Easter bunny’ from extinction
~ Gaps in reporting of nitrogen fertiliser use on farms leave an incomplete picture of impacts on water quality
~ What are financial years – and why are they different from calendar years?
~ Labor gains in Newspoll as Australians narrowly oppose the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan
~ Does sports participation boom during (or before, or after) the Olympics?
~ ASEAN Environmental Rights Declaration Needs Transparency
~ ‘Trust and respect’ feeds interfaith rice growing success in the Philippines
~ Engineered stone is now banned. But how safe are the alternatives?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter