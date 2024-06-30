Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor gains in Newspoll as Australians narrowly oppose the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While Labor has a small bump in the polls, the prime minister’s net approval rating has hit its lowest point this year. But voters are more disapproving of Peter Dutton.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
