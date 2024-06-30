Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Does sports participation boom during (or before, or after) the Olympics?

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Senior Manager, Brisbane Catholic Education & Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Tom Hartley, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education Education, University of Tasmania
Hosting a major sporting event like the Olympic and Paralympic Games can deliver benefits to the host country, such as improved infrastructure (new sport facilities, better public transport, greater accessibility for people with disabilities), increased employment and tourism,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
