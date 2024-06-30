Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ASEAN Environmental Rights Declaration Needs Transparency

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protest against deforestation by palm oil companies on Indigenous land in Papua, outside the Supreme Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27, 2024. © 2024 Willy Kurniawan/Reuters An Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) working group should show it is genuinely interested in engaging with civil society if it wants to produce an effective environmental rights declaration, as it resumes drafting today in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.The working group released its first – and so far only – version of the draft declaration in March 2024 and solicited public comments.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor gains in Newspoll as Australians narrowly oppose the Coalition’s nuclear energy plan
~ Does sports participation boom during (or before, or after) the Olympics?
~ ‘Trust and respect’ feeds interfaith rice growing success in the Philippines
~ Engineered stone is now banned. But how safe are the alternatives?
~ We research online ‘misogynist radicalisation’. Here’s what parents of boys should know
~ Swinging ‘60s, a grief-fulled murder mystery and Jessica Alba doing 'spy shit’: what we’re streaming in July
~ What makes a good tree? We used AI to ask birds
~ In a year of global elections, how do we stop the spread of misinformation? ‘Prebunking’ is part of the solution
~ NZ’s productivity stagnation requires a long-term plan from politicians. Here’s how
~ In Donald Sutherland’s 1970s career, the personal and political met in European ‘auteur’ films
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter