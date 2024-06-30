Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We research online ‘misogynist radicalisation’. Here’s what parents of boys should know

By Steven Roberts, Professor of Education and Social Justice, Monash University
Stephanie Wescott, Lecturer in Humanities and Social Sciences, Monash University
Parents need to understand how algorithms work. These can drive misogynistic content towards boys and young men and can make extreme views seem normal.The Conversation


© The Conversation
