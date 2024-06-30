Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Swinging ‘60s, a grief-fulled murder mystery and Jessica Alba doing 'spy shit’: what we’re streaming in July

By Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, Macquarie University
Beth Radulski, Manager, Neurodiversity Inclusion, La Trobe University
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Ready to dive into the latest buzz from the screens?

In this month’s streaming list you’ll find not one, not two, but three Australian productions, including one starring a lead you will definitely recognise if you’ve seen Love On The Spectrum. ABC’s quirky new comedy show, Austin, tells the story of a 28-year-old autistic man (played by autistic actor Michael Theo) as he connects with his dad for the first time.

Netflix film Trigger Warning and Stan’s new series Exposure both delve into investigations of suspicious deaths, delivering boatloads of suspense and, in the latter’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
