Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a year of global elections, how do we stop the spread of misinformation? ‘Prebunking’ is part of the solution

By Christopher Arnott, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
You’ve heard of debunking, but what about prebunking? Getting ahead of misinformation can pay off, but it’s not a silver bullet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Engineered stone is now banned. But how safe are the alternatives?
~ We research online ‘misogynist radicalisation’. Here’s what parents of boys should know
~ Swinging ‘60s, a grief-fulled murder mystery and Jessica Alba doing 'spy shit’: what we’re streaming in July
~ What makes a good tree? We used AI to ask birds
~ NZ’s productivity stagnation requires a long-term plan from politicians. Here’s how
~ In Donald Sutherland’s 1970s career, the personal and political met in European ‘auteur’ films
~ Biden and Trudeau: Two leaders in trouble who are resisting calls to step aside
~ Poland plans to close the last border crossings with Belarus as migrant crisis continues
~ Knowing when to call it quits takes courage and confidence - 3 case studies
~ Violence is the language of the Kenyan state: 5 strategies it uses to control citizens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter