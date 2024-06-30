Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and Trudeau: Two leaders in trouble who are resisting calls to step aside

By Thomas Klassen, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
It’s a unique moment in North America: the prime minister of Canada and the president of the United States are being asked to step aside for the betterment of their parties and their countries.The Conversation


