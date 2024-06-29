Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Authentic’ ayahuasca rituals sought by tourists often ignore Indigenous practices and spiritual grounding

By Pardis Mahdavi, President, University of La Verne
Ayahuasca, a sacred drink made from the stem and leaves of a tree vine, has many names: psychedelic brew, hallucinogenic tea, mood medicine and more. It is even known as a teacher or a healer for its reported ability to help a person turn inward and come into alignment with past traumas.

The plant and the rituals associated with it have deep roots in South American shamanic traditions. But in the past few decades, stories about the spiritually enhancing magic of ayahuasca have made their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The most realistic way to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee – allow him a graceful exit
~ Kenya: Witnesses Describe Police Killing Protesters
~ Supreme Court rules cities can ban homeless people from sleeping outdoors – Sotomayor dissent summarizes opinion as ‘stay awake or be arrested’
~ Supreme Court makes prosecution of Trump on obstruction charge more difficult, with ruling to narrowly define law used against him and Jan. 6 rioters
~ How camping bans − like the one the Supreme Court just upheld − can fit into ‘hostile design’: Strategies to push out homeless people
~ UN rights chief calls time on ‘economic violence’ against women and girls
~ Nigeria battles cervical cancer as doctors raise awareness about screening and HPV vaccine
~ Global interest in ayahuasca is leading to spiritual tourism and creating challenges for local communities
~ Euro 2024: have England lost their nerve? A psychologist explains
~ One in five 18- to 24-year-olds don’t wash their hands at festivals. Here’s what you need to know about hand hygiene
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter