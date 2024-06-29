Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Witnesses Describe Police Killing Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protester holds a Kenyan flag during the nationwide demonstration against proposed legislation which would increase taxes across the country's economy, June 25, 2024.  © 2024 Sipa/AP Images (Nairobi) – Kenyan security forces shot directly into crowds of protesters on June 25, 2024, including protesters who were fleeing, Human Rights Watch said today. Protests began in cities and towns across Kenya and online after the Finance Bill 2024 was introduced in parliament on June 18. The protests have been organized largely by Kenyans between the ages of 18 and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The most realistic way to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee – allow him a graceful exit
~ Supreme Court rules cities can ban homeless people from sleeping outdoors – Sotomayor dissent summarizes opinion as ‘stay awake or be arrested’
~ Supreme Court makes prosecution of Trump on obstruction charge more difficult, with ruling to narrowly define law used against him and Jan. 6 rioters
~ How camping bans − like the one the Supreme Court just upheld − can fit into ‘hostile design’: Strategies to push out homeless people
~ UN rights chief calls time on ‘economic violence’ against women and girls
~ Nigeria battles cervical cancer as doctors raise awareness about screening and HPV vaccine
~ Global interest in ayahuasca is leading to spiritual tourism and creating challenges for local communities
~ Euro 2024: have England lost their nerve? A psychologist explains
~ One in five 18- to 24-year-olds don’t wash their hands at festivals. Here’s what you need to know about hand hygiene
~ Georgia at Euro 2024: sporting success amid political turmoil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter