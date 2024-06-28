Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief calls time on ‘economic violence’ against women and girls

On Friday, at the UN Human Rights Council's (OHCHR) first panel for the annual full-day discussion on women's rights, The UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Friday told a Human Rights Council panel that it’s time to eliminate laws and practices that contribute to “economic violence” against women and girls.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Supreme Court makes prosecution of Trump on obstruction charge more difficult, with ruling to narrowly define law used against him and Jan. 6 rioters
~ How camping bans − like the one the Supreme Court just upheld − can fit into ‘hostile design’: Strategies to push out homeless people
~ Nigeria battles cervical cancer as doctors raise awareness about screening and HPV vaccine
~ Global interest in ayahuasca is leading to spiritual tourism and creating challenges for local communities
~ Euro 2024: have England lost their nerve? A psychologist explains
~ One in five 18- to 24-year-olds don’t wash their hands at festivals. Here’s what you need to know about hand hygiene
~ Georgia at Euro 2024: sporting success amid political turmoil
~ Kenya unrest: the deep economic roots that brought Gen-Z onto the streets
~ Labour wants to ban tenant bidding wars - it’s easier said than done though
~ We finally know why some people got COVID while others didn’t
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter