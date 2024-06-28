Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2024: have England lost their nerve? A psychologist explains

By Andy Levy, Reader in Psychology, Edge Hill University
England’s recent lacklustre performances seem to be down to loss aversion – where the pain of losing is more intense than the satisfaction of winning.The Conversation


