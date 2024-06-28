Tolerance.ca
Georgia at Euro 2024: sporting success amid political turmoil

By Joel Rookwood, Assistant Professor in Sport Management, University College Dublin
When the Georgia men’s football team takes on Spain in the European championship round of 16 on June 30, there’s no doubt who will be the underdogs. Spain are European football royalty, featuring some of the most famous, highly paid and successful players in the world. Georgia, on the other hand, 33 years after independence, are competing in their first major international tournament.

But, despite being the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Georgia have proved they are no pushover. They have produced some eye-catching performances belying their lowly status, scoring in all three…The Conversation


© The Conversation
