Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We finally know why some people got COVID while others didn’t

By Marko Nikolic, Principal Research Fellow/Honorary consultant Respiratory Medicine, UCL
Kaylee Worlock, Postdoc Research Fellow, Molecular and Cellular Biology, UCL
Throughout the pandemic, one of the key questions on everyone’s mind was why some people avoided getting COVID, while others caught the virus multiple times.

Through a collaboration between University College London, the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Imperial College London in the UK, we set out to answer this question using the world’s first controlled “challenge trial” for COVID – where volunteers were deliberately exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, so that it could be studied in great…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria battles cervical cancer as doctors raise awareness about screening and HPV vaccine
~ Global interest in ayahuasca is leading to spiritual tourism and creating challenges for local communities
~ Euro 2024: have England lost their nerve? A psychologist explains
~ One in five 18- to 24-year-olds don’t wash their hands at festivals. Here’s what you need to know about hand hygiene
~ Georgia at Euro 2024: sporting success amid political turmoil
~ Kenya unrest: the deep economic roots that brought Gen-Z onto the streets
~ Labour wants to ban tenant bidding wars - it’s easier said than done though
~ Malawi: Decision to uphold ban on consensual same-sex conduct is a bitter setback for human rights
~ A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going
~ ChatGPT and the movie ‘Her’ are just the latest example of the ‘sci-fi feedback loop’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter