Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western interest in ayahuasca is creating challenges for local Indigenous communities and raising issues of cultural appropriation

By Pardis Mahdavi, President, University of La Verne
Ayahuasca, a sacred drink made from the stem and leaves of a tree vine, has many names: psychedelic brew, hallucinogenic tea, mood medicine and more. It is even known as a teacher or a healer for its reported ability to help a person turn inward and come into alignment with past traumas.

The plant and the rituals associated with it have deep roots in South American shamanic traditions. But in the past few decades, stories about the spiritually enhancing magic of ayahuasca have made their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going
~ ChatGPT and the movie ‘Her’ are just the latest example of the ‘sci-fi feedback loop’
~ Federal funding for major science agencies is at a 25-year low
~ Why Labour should worry this election will be more like 2001 than 1997
~ Grand Slam tennis: how economics shed light on champions’ performances
~ Political gambling: a cautionary tale from the 2009 expenses scandal
~ ICE detainees suffer preventable deaths − Q&A with a medical researcher about systemic failures
~ Brats, dragons and supermodels – what to see and listen to this week
~ Five ways to improve marine conservation around Britain
~ Biden v Trump: what are the five things we learned from the presidential debate?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter