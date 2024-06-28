Tolerance.ca
Why Labour should worry this election will be more like 2001 than 1997

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
What if many people just don’t bother voting in this election? The polls may suggest a landslide victory for Labour, but the party is worried about the millions of people who still say they are undecided or may think a Labour victory is so certain they don’t need to vote. A look at the history of voter turnout – and what don’t-knows and non-voters are saying – suggests the party is right to be concerned.

The black line in the chart below shows the turnout in every general election conducted in Britain since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
