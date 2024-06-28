Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ICE detainees suffer preventable deaths − Q&A with a medical researcher about systemic failures

By Cara R. Muñoz Buchanan, Physician and Clinical Fellow in Health Policy and Social Emergency Medicine, Harvard Kennedy School
ICE detention facilities suffer from outdated systems, a lack of translation services – and a penchant for releasing ailing detainees to reduce the death count.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
