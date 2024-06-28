Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Glastonbury is the envy of struggling music festivals and must continue to support upcoming artists

By Howard Monk, Senior Teaching Fellow, Music Management, University of Southampton
Glastonbury festival is not the only major musical event happening in the UK this year. Plenty of others will be staged in parks and fields and beaches over the summer, but none will be as well attended – or receive anywhere near the same amount of attention.

And while other events struggle, with estimates that as many as 100 are likely to call…The Conversation


© The Conversation
