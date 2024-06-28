Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hotbed of corruption: Kenya’s elite have captured the state – unrest is inevitable

By Gedion Onyango, Research Fellow, Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, London School of Economics and Political Science
A strong undercurrent driving the unprecedented anti-tax protests in Kenya is outrage over theft of public resources coupled with the extravagant lifestyles of public servants.

There are widespread frustrations that President William Ruto also failed to deliver on his electoral promises to address corruption. He’s even earned a new nickname — “Zakayo”, a reference to the corrupt biblical Zaccheus, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going
~ ChatGPT and the movie ‘Her’ are just the latest example of the ‘sci-fi feedback loop’
~ Western interest in ayahuasca is creating challenges for local Indigenous communities and raising issues of cultural appropriation
~ Federal funding for major science agencies is at a 25-year low
~ Why Labour should worry this election will be more like 2001 than 1997
~ Grand Slam tennis: how economics shed light on champions’ performances
~ Political gambling: a cautionary tale from the 2009 expenses scandal
~ ICE detainees suffer preventable deaths − Q&A with a medical researcher about systemic failures
~ Brats, dragons and supermodels – what to see and listen to this week
~ Five ways to improve marine conservation around Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS