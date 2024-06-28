Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Evading International Sanctions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (New York) – The United States, European Union, and other governments should urgently counter illicit activities by foreign banks that are assisting the Myanmar military in evading sanctions imposed after its 2021 coup, Human Rights Watch said today. A United Nations report released on June 26, 2024, reveals that since 2022 the military junta has switched the banks it uses to receive foreign revenue and make payments for weapons and other military needs, after the US, EU, and other governments imposed sanctions on military-controlled entities and banks.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A brief history of AI: how we got here and where we are going
~ ChatGPT and the movie ‘Her’ are just the latest example of the ‘sci-fi feedback loop’
~ Western interest in ayahuasca is creating challenges for local Indigenous communities and raising issues of cultural appropriation
~ Federal funding for major science agencies is at a 25-year low
~ Why Labour should worry this election will be more like 2001 than 1997
~ Grand Slam tennis: how economics shed light on champions’ performances
~ Political gambling: a cautionary tale from the 2009 expenses scandal
~ ICE detainees suffer preventable deaths − Q&A with a medical researcher about systemic failures
~ Brats, dragons and supermodels – what to see and listen to this week
~ Five ways to improve marine conservation around Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter