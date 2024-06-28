Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bretton Woods: bloodied, battered but still a huge international achievement 80 years on

By Conor O'Kane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
In July 1944, with war still raging in Europe and the Pacific, 730 delegates from 44 countries gathered at the Mount Washington, a grand hotel built at the turn of the century in New Hampshire. They were on the edge of a little town called Carroll, surrounded by a national forest not far from the Canadian border. But the name that would become famous was that of the area in which they were staying: Bretton Woods.

The conference had been facilitated by the US to agree new rules for the post-war international monetary system. Described…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
