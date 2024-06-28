Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G7 plan to use Russia’s frozen financial assets to help Ukraine fund the war: an economist weighs up the risk and rewards

By Sambit Bhattacharyya, Professor of Economics, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
The human tragedy of the Ukrainian conflict continues unabated inflicting enormous suffering on its people. Western policy since the onset of conflict has been to impose economic restrictions and political pressure on Russia and offer military assistance to Ukraine.

These policies have taken the form of numerous economic sanctions, attempted political and diplomatic isolation, and transfer of armaments to Ukraine. Some examples of sanctions introduced…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
