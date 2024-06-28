Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starmer is right, the Equality Act already protects single-sex spaces – but he and Sunak are both missing an important point

By Rachel Saunders, PhD researcher, School of Law, University of Nottingham
In their final head-to-head election debate, Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak were asked how they would protect women’s rights and single-sex spaces. This has become a part of the wider discussion around transgender rights and identity, specifically whether trans women should have the right to access women-only spaces.

Sunak has vowed to change the Equality Act to clarify that under law, “sex means biological sex”. He said during the debate that this is necessary to protect single-sex spaces. Starmer, on the other hand, said that the Equality Act already provides the framework to protect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bretton Woods: bloodied, battered but still a huge international achievement 80 years on
~ G7 plan to use Russia’s frozen financial assets to help Ukraine fund the war: an economist weighs up the risk and rewards
~ Alzheimer’s risk higher if your mother had cognitive problems
~ Naomi in Fashion: groundbreaking V&A show highlights the career of a trailblazing model and activist
~ How divorce is boosting gender equality in Sweden – new study
~ If Rachel Reeves hikes capital gains tax, she’ll be more in line with Nigel Lawson than Gordon Brown
~ Feminist theatre on trial in Russia – the latest in Putin’s purge of contemporary culture
~ ‘Make Europe Great Again’: far right Hungary takes over presidency of the Council of the European Union
~ Why the west shouldn’t worry about Putin’s visit to Hanoi
~ The 2024 battle bus map: where are Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer visiting and what does it tell us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter