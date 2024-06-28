Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Make Europe Great Again’: far right Hungary takes over presidency of the Council of the European Union

By Eszter Wirth, Profesora de Economía Internacional (ICADE), Universidad Pontificia Comillas
On 1 July, Hungary will take over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the term lasting until 31 December 2024. This has provoked unease in the European Parliament due to infringements by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán’s government against the rule of law and the EU’s strategic interests.

Though the far right surge in recent EU elections has given Orbán a boost, the EU’s political agenda in the coming months…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
