Human Rights Observatory

The 2024 battle bus map: where are Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer visiting and what does it tell us?

By Alia Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Surrey
David Cutts, Professor of Political Science, University of Birmingham
One of the most important decisions party leaders have to make in an election campaign is where they want to visit. Their strategists will put together an itinerary of trips to schools, businesses, and community centres around the country.

We can always expect to see them trundling in on their battle buses to shake hands with local voters. And a lot can be gleaned from where they choose to make their stops.

The places


In a highly competitive contest, a leader’s satnav will be pre-programmed with directions to marginal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
