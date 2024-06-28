Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Boubacar Touré analyzes the withdrawal of US troops

By Laura
Following the withdrawal of French troops from Niger in December 2023, it’s now time for the withdrawal of US troops at the request of the military rulers.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Muddled answers and outright lies: what the Biden-Trump debate says about the dire state of US politics
~ ANZ’s $4.9 billion Suncorp takeover will now go ahead. Is the government sending mixed messages on business competition?
~ Ordinary white South Africans and apartheid – bound to a racist system they helped prop up
~ Not quite medicine, not quite food: how a product like mushroom gummies can fall through the regulatory cracks
~ Extreme psychological distress is a normal response to extreme events – here’s why it’s unhelpful to medicalise distress
~ The UK election gambling scandal shows the dangers of inside information – but what exactly is it?
~ ‘Things started to look dire’: our deep-dive into past climates sounds a warning for this unique corner of Australia
~ If you’re pregnant, how accurate is your ‘due date’?
~ Biden crashes, Trump lies: A campaign-defining presidential debate
~ At this year’s Rising festival, I was most excited by the new and unexpected audiences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter