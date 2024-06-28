Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Muddled answers and outright lies: what the Biden-Trump debate says about the dire state of US politics

By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
The pressure on Joe Biden’s candidacy will now be immense. And whether he can turn it around is much less clear now than it was before the debate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
