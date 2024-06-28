Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paul Gauguin was a violent paedophile. Should the National Gallery of Australia be staging a major exhibition of his work?

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Should a public art gallery exhibit his work, highlighting the fact he was a seriously flawed human being? Or is this to quietly condone domestic violence and paedophilia? I do not know the answer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
