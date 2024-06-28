Tolerance.ca
‘Things started to look dire’: our deep-dive into past climates sounds a warning for this unique corner of Australia

By Sean Buckley, Lecturer in Molecular Ecology and Environmental Management, Edith Cowan University
Luciano Beheregaray, Matthew Flinders Professor of Biodiversity Genomics, Flinders University
Mark Allen, Post Doctoral Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems, Harry Butler Institute, Murdoch University, Murdoch University
Stephen Beatty, Research Leader (Catchments to Coast), Centre for Sustainable Aquatic Ecosystems, Harry Butler Institute, Murdoch University
Climate change threatens plants and animals around the world, but some regions are particularly exposed. Some are vulnerable simply due to the huge diversity of species they harbour. Others will experience more acute climate disruption than elsewhere. For some regions, such as Western Australia’s southwest, both are true.

WA’s southwest is a globally recognised “biodiversity hotspot”. Such regions have exceptionally high numbers of “endemic” species – those not found anywhere else – and…The Conversation


