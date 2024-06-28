Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

War on citizens: How the junta’s VPN ban is strangling communication in Myanmar

By The Irrawaddy
"People should not underestimate what the regime is doing. Yet at the same time, they should not succumb to unwarranted fear. The regime can’t control everything."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Supreme Court sidesteps case on whether federal law on medical emergencies overrides Idaho’s abortion ban
~ This is what your donations enable us to do
~ We analysed the entire web and found a cybersecurity threat lurking in plain sight
~ The AFL’s illicit drug policy is under fire but the bigger issue is that not all sports have one
~ Peru Walks Back Anti-Trans Guidance in Health System
~ Labour v SNP: the general election is a closer race in Scotland
~ Black-affirming campus spaces are vital for Black student academic success
~ Gazans’ extreme hunger could leave its mark on subsequent generations
~ Supreme Court rejects settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over legal protections for the Sackler family that owned the company
~ Want to help our precious nocturnal bugs during Matariki’s longer nights? Turn the lights down low
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter