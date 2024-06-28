Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court sidesteps case on whether federal law on medical emergencies overrides Idaho’s abortion ban

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Sonia Suter, Professor of Law, George Washington University
On June 27, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a case brought by the federal government regarding whether Idaho’s abortion ban conflicts with a federal law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The law requires emergency rooms to provide stabilizing care for patients experiencing medical emergencies regardless of their ability to pay.

The Conversation asked law professors Naomi…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc.

