Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru Walks Back Anti-Trans Guidance in Health System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Peruvians protest in front of Peru's Ministry of Health against a presidential decree classifying transgender identities as mental health conditions in Lima, Peru, May 17, 2024. © 2024 Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters Peru’s Ministry of Health has clarified that trans identities are not mental health conditions, walking back a heavily criticized presidential decree in May that portrayed trans identities as diagnosable in in the Essential Health Insurance Plan (Plan Esencial de Aseguramiento en Salud, PEAS).The health ministry justified the decree as necessary to facilitate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
