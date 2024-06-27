Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gazans’ extreme hunger could leave its mark on subsequent generations

By Hasan Khatib, Associate Chair and Professor of Genetics and Epigenetics, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Hunger, stress, trauma, inadequate sanitation and other factors are converging to create a widespread humanitarian disaster with consequences that could last for generations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
