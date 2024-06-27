Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court rejects settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over legal protections for the Sackler family that owned the company

By Jonathan Lipson, Professor of Law, Temple University
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against an estimated US$6 billion Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan on June 27, 2024, that would have shielded the Sackler family – which owned and controlled the company – from legal liability.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from opioid-related overdoses since Purdue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
