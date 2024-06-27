Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Randall: a pioneering publisher who established the radical Ravan Press in South Africa

By Beth le Roux, Associate Professor, Publishing, University of Pretoria
Peter Randall, a pioneering South African activist publisher and educator, passed away on 5 June 2024 in Johannesburg. He was the co-founder of Ravan Press, which published books critical of the racist apartheid state.

Randall was born in Durban in 1935. He was a gifted scholar but was at odds with the country’s political environment. From 1948 onwards, the white minority government passed a series of highly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s protests happened in every major urban centre – why these spaces are explosive
~ There was a telling difference between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s use of pronouns in the final election debate
~ Did inbreeding cause the woolly mammoth’s extinction? Our research suggests it was more sudden than that
~ South Africa’s political monopoly has been broken: could it help the economy?
~ Kenyan police use excessive force because they’re serving political elites, not the public – policy analyst
~ T20 World Cup: South Africa celebrates its first final – but staying at the top will take a rethink of junior cricket
~ Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about
~ How air pollution can affect athletes
~ Have Labour or the Conservatives run the UK economy better in the past 50 years? New research
~ Sell-offs and tax cuts stripped the UK of vital assets. A national wealth fund could turn the tide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter