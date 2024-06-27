Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

There was a telling difference between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s use of pronouns in the final election debate

By Matthew Slater, Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology, Staffordshire University
When Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer stepped up for their final head-to-head debate of the election campaign on June 26, something was very notable about their language.

The two very evidently took different approaches to the task, as is to be expected at this stage of an election campaign. Sunak was on the attack and, as the one with something to lose, took more risks. Starmer, aiming to maintain his lead, continued with his Ming vase strategy – cautious to the last.

But the two also used quite different language at the podium, and this tells…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
