Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Did inbreeding cause the woolly mammoth’s extinction? Our research suggests it was more sudden than that

By Marianne Dehasque, Postdoctoral Researcher, Uppsala University
Love Dalén, Professor, Stockholm University
In science, we usually share our successes and ignore the less glamorous mishaps. We decided to follow a different approach. This is the story of how multiple generations of scientists collaborated to decipher the genome of the mammoth formerly known as Lonely Boy, often referred to as the last mammoth on the Earth.

The woolly mammoth was one of the most charismatic species of the last Ice Age, between roughly 120,000 to 12,000 years ago. Yet, the cause of its extinction remains a mystery.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s protests happened in every major urban centre – why these spaces are explosive
~ Peter Randall: a pioneering publisher who established the radical Ravan Press in South Africa
~ There was a telling difference between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s use of pronouns in the final election debate
~ South Africa’s political monopoly has been broken: could it help the economy?
~ Kenyan police use excessive force because they’re serving political elites, not the public – policy analyst
~ T20 World Cup: South Africa celebrates its first final – but staying at the top will take a rethink of junior cricket
~ Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about
~ How air pollution can affect athletes
~ Have Labour or the Conservatives run the UK economy better in the past 50 years? New research
~ Sell-offs and tax cuts stripped the UK of vital assets. A national wealth fund could turn the tide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter